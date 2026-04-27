KKR Edge LSG in Thrilling Super Over as Rinku Singh’s Record 83 Rescues Kolkata in IPL 2026 Clash at Lucknow

Lucknow: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered their second win in the Indian Premier League 2026 as they beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Super Over at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

In the Super Over LSG could score only one run which was chased by KKR in the first ball.

Earlier, chasing 156 runs to win, LSG needed 17 runs from the final over which was bowled by Kartik Tyagi. He bowled 2 no balls and then LSG required 7 runs from the final ball. Mohammed Shami hit a huge six to level the score.

Rishab Pant scored 42 runs while Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni added 31 and 24 runs respectively.

Earlier, Rinku Singh’s highest score in T20 cricket – an unbeaten 83 off 50 balls - rescued KKR from a precarious situation and lifted them to 155/7.

After being put into batting first, things hadn’t gone right for KKR as left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan ran through the line-up to pick 5-23, the best figures in this competition. Rinku then stepped up to lift KKR out of trouble through his unconquered 51-ball knock laced with seven fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 162.75, including hitting Digvesh Rathi for 26 runs in the final over.

KKR’s innings began shakily as Tim Seifert chipped to cover off Mohsin, who then removed Ajinkya Rahane for 10 after miscuing to mid-on. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was controversially adjudged out for obstructing the field on nine, while Rovman Powell departed soon after – gloving behind off Mohsin – to leave KKR at 31/4 in 6.1 overs.

Cameron Green attempted a counterattack, striking three sixes in his 21-ball 34, but Mohsin’s relentless spell accounted for him as well. The left-arm pacer completed a five-wicket haul by dismissing Anukul Roy for a golden duck, as KKR looked destined for a below-par score.

Rinku, however, held firm and stitched brief stands of 20 and 62 not out with Ramandeep Singh and Sunil Narine. He reached his fifty off 42 balls with a drive off Mohammed Shami in the 19th over. His acceleration came late but decisive. After surviving a review in the final over, he launched Rathi for four consecutive sixes – over long-on, deep extra cover, long-on again, and cow corner – in a stunning display of power hitting.

That sequence propelled KKR to crossing the 150-run mark, something which seemed improbable when the side was seven down. The total is not daunting to chase down for LSG, yet on a surface where batsmen have struggled to settle, Rinku’s late surge has given KKR a fighting chance to get their second win in the competition. IANS

Also Read: KKR vs RR IPL 2026: Rinku Singh’s Unbeaten Fifty and Anukul Roy’s Cameo Seal Thrilling Chase at Eden Gardens