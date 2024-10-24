KL Rahul would be knowing he has to score big runs: Gautam Gambhir

India, New Zealand face selection headaches as hosts look to level series on Pune turner

Pune: Ahead of India’s second Test against New Zealand, head coach Gautam Gambhir has backed KL Rahul to come good, saying he was sure the right-handed batter is aware of making big runs.

He also added that the team management’s views shape the playing eleven, not the overwhelming social media criticism. In India’s eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand at Bengaluru, Rahul made zero and 12 in both innings.

With Sarfaraz Khan making a stupendous 150 and Shubman Gill fit to play at Pune, pressure is mounting on Rahul to come good, especially with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy trip in Australia on the horizon.

“See, first of all, social media does not matter one bit. You don’t pick players on social media because of social media or for that matter, even what the experts are saying. What the team management and leadership group thinks is very important. Ultimately, international cricket is all about being judged.”

“But I feel that he is batting really well, had a decent knock in Kanpur (against Bangladesh on a difficult wicket) and batted as per the team plans. I am sure he would be knowing that he has to score big runs and he has capability of scoring runs. That’s why he has been backed by the team management,” said Gambhir in the pre-match press conference.

Gambhir also said wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is fit to play in Pune after suffering a blow to his right knee on day two of the first Test when trying to stump out Devon Conway in the 37th over of New Zealand’s innings. For rest of the match in Bengaluru, Dhruv Jurel stepped in as the wicketkeeper.

On the other hand, Gill had missed the Bengaluru Test due to neck stiffness and is slated to be back for the Pune Test, though Gambhir admitted the playing eleven is yet to be pencilled in, as India aim to come back from 1-0 behind in the three-game series.

“(Pant) He’s absolutely fine, he’ll keep wickets tomorrow. Shubman Gill didn’t play the last match only because of the injury in his neck. The way his performance has been against Bangladesh, obviously he will come back in the playing eleven.

“Rest of the playing eleven has not been decided yet. We will decide the playing eleven tomorrow morning, considering what combination we want to go with. Ultimately, whatever combination we will go with it is in a way that we can win this Test match.”

India had sprung in a surprise by giving a recall to off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar, and Gambhir said it was due to tactical reasons. “We just felt that probably they have four or five left-handers in the playing eleven as well. That if we want to have another bowler who can take the ball away from the left-handers, it is always going to be useful for us as well.”

“But we haven’t decided what’s going to be in our playing eleven. We believe that probably there are two opening batters in the (New Zealand) middle order, a left-hander batter, and Rachin (Ravindra) in there. So we feel that if Washington can give us more control in the middle, it’s always going to be good for us.”

This fixture is crucial for India to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final without relying on other teams. In case it cannot register a win here, it would need to win four of its six remaining Tests to book a final berth. And ahead of the five Tests in Australia, the team would be hoping to collect those crucial points at home before being put to the test Down Under.

While India faces a selection dilemma, things are no different for New Zealand. On a turning track, the visiting team is expected to bring in either Mitchell Santner or Ish Sodhi as an additional spinner, along with the regular choice Ajaz Patel. In that case, it will have to leave out one of its fast bowlers. In Bengaluru, the pace trio, comprising Tim Southee, Matt Henry and William O’Rourke shared 17 wickets between them. However, the combination is set to change given the nature of the pitch at the Gahunje.

With hardly any turnaround time, it would be important for New Zealand to keep the momentum going and hope for its star batters - captain Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell - to be back among runs.

Interestingly, thrice in the last seven years - in 2017 (against Australia), 2021 and 2024 (both against England) - India has lost the first Test and yet ended up winning the series. Agencies

