Knocked out in London...Indian women knocked out of Women’s T20 World Cup

London: India's campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 came to a heartbreaking end as Australia produced the highest successful run chase in the tournament's history to register a commanding six-wicket victory at Lord's on Sunday. Chasing a challenging target of 171, Australia rode on superb half-centuries from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner to complete the chase with an over to spare, ending India's hopes of reaching the semifinals.

The defeat meant India finished third in Group 1 with six points from five matches, while Australia and South Africa progressed to the last four with eight points each. It was another painful exit for Harmanpreet Kaur's side despite posting one of their best batting performances of the tournament.

India had looked firmly in control after captain Harmanpreet Kaur produced a sensational late assault to power her side to 170/4, a total that appeared competitive on a surface offering something for both batters and bowlers. However, Australia's experienced middle order absorbed the early pressure before launching a clinical chase that eventually rewrote the Women's T20 World Cup record books.

Needing a strong start, Australia suffered an early setback when Renuka Singh trapped Georgia Voll leg-before in the opening over. But Phoebe Litchfield, returning back from injury, and Beth Mooney put the chase on the right track with a 50-run partnership for the second wicket.

Perry (56, 38b, 8x4) and Gardner 53 n.o., 29b, 3x4 3x6) stayed calm and took their side confidently towards the target. It was one of the best partnerships you would see in a chase in this format. They just knew how exactly reach home.

Earlier, captain Harmanpreet Kaur produced a captain's knock with a scintillating half-century after Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma laid a solid platform.

The Indian captain unleashed a breathtaking assault, smashing three consecutive sixes to bring up her half-century from just 25 deliveries before falling off the very next ball. Her explosive 56 from only 26 deliveries, decorated with six fours and three sixes, lifted India to an imposing 170/4.

Brief Scores: India 170/4 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 56, Smriti Mandhana 38, Shafali Verma 34; Sophie Molineux 2-46) lost to Australia 172/4 in 19 overs (Elyssa Perry 56, Ashleigh Gardner 53*,Phoebe Litchfield 24;Shree Charani 2-32, Deepti Sharma 1-31) by six wickets. Agencies

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