Ireland clinch historic first Women’s T20 World Cup win over West Indies

Bristol: Ireland scripted history by registering their first-ever victory in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as Orla Prendergast produced a match-winning knock of 63 to guide her side to a comfortable six-wicket win over West Indies in their final Group Stage match at the County Ground on Saturday. Chasing a modest target of 129, Ireland remained composed throughout the innings before reaching 129/4 in 18.1 overs with 11 balls to spare. Prendergast led the chase with an attacking 63 off 44 deliveries, while Amy Hunter chipped in with a valuable 28 as Ireland completed one of the most memorable victories in their Women's T20 World Cup history.

Earlier, Ireland produced a disciplined bowling display to restrict West Indies to 128/7 after opting to bowl first.

Brief scores: West Indies 128/7 in 20 overs (Chinelle Henry 27*, Hayley Matthews 22, Deandra Dottin 21; Cara Murray 2-13, Aimee Maguire 2-22) lost to Ireland 129/4 in 18.1 overs (Orla Prendergast 63, Amy Hunter 28; Ashmini Munisar 2-28, Hayley Matthews 1-25) by six wickets. IANS

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