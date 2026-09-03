Kodai Naraoka beats Li Shifeng to reach the last 16 at China Masters

Shenzhen: Japan’s Kodai Naraoka defeated China’s Li Shifeng in straight games at the 2026 BWF China Masters on Wednesday, advancing to the men’s singles last 16.

Li failed to avenge his quarterfinal defeat to Naraoka at the BWF World Championships two weeks ago, where the Japanese shuttler went on to finish runner-up. Li led for much of the opening game, but Naraoka fought back to take it 21-18. The Japanese quickly pulled away in the second game and cruised to a 21-7 victory.

“I made some mistakes while leading, which allowed him to turn the game around. That also affected my mindset at the start of the second game,” Li said after the match.

The defending Asian Games men’s singles champion said he was looking forward to the upcoming continental event. “I will give it my all. The Asian Games will be a fresh start, and I hope I can do better,” he added.

France’s Popov brothers advanced in both the men’s singles and doubles. Toma Junior Popov overcame veteran Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei 22-20, 21-15, while second seed Christo Popov battled from one game down to beat Thailand’s Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 9-21, 23-21, 21-16.

The brothers then teamed up to defeat twin brothers Lee Fang-chih and Lee Fang-jen of Chinese Taipei 21-18, 21-7 in the men’s doubles, securing spots in the last 16 of two events.

However, their French teammates Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue, who had just won the mixed doubles title at the World Championships, suffered a surprising exit after losing 23-21, 21-10 to Liu Kuang-heng and Hsu Yin-hui of Chinese Taipei.

In the women’s singles, second seed Wang Zhiyi of China eased past Thailand’s Tonrug Saeheng, who ranked No. 71 in the world, 21-6, 21-14 in 38 minutes. Thai shuttler Ratchanok Intanon won over Tung Ciou-tong of Chinese Taipei 21-16, 21-14 to advance. (IANS)

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