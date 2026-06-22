Kohli, Bumrah Return as Gill Leads India’s 15-Member Squad for England ODI Series

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, with senior batter Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah returning to the side.

The squad will be led by Shubman Gill, while Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain for the tour, which begins on July 14.

Kohli, who sustained a hamstring injury during IPL 2026, returned after missing the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan. However, the BCCI said that his participation is subject to fitness clearance.

Bumrah, who was rested for the Afghanistan series as part of workload management, also makes his comeback and is expected to spearhead India’s pace attack in English conditions.

There is no return for seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was initially selected for the Afghanistan ODIs but was later ruled out after suffering a setback during his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who impressed with a century in the final ODI against Afghanistan, has been omitted from the squad upon Kohli’s return. On the other hand, left-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar retained his spot after a string of impressive performances in the previous series.

India’s ODI tour of England will begin with the first match at Edgbaston on July 14. The second ODI will be played at Sophia Gardens on July 16, while the third and final match is scheduled at Lord’s on July 19.

India’s ODI squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar. IANS

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