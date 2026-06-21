Virat Kohli to undergo fitness test ahead of England ODI squad selection

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is set to undergo a fitness assessment at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence ahead of the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee convening to select India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series in England, to be played from July 14-19 in Birmingham, Cardiff and Lord’s.

It is understood that the selectors will meet in the coming week to decide the squad. Chief selector Agarkar was seen in Sri Lanka keeping an eye on India ‘A’ team playing the 50-over tri-series. Kohli missed the ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury sustained in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad, where he hit a match-winning 75 not out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Since then, Kohli has been doing rehab while being in London. “It has emerged that Kohli is expected to report to the BCCI CoE for his fitness assessment and clearance very soon. It can happen anytime after his One8 brand does its first-ever Global Premiere event in Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, on Sunday. If all goes well, then Kohli can be included for ODIs against England,” said a source tracking the development to IANS on Saturday.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, has resumed light training at the CoE facility in Bengaluru as he works his way back to full fitness after a late leg niggle kept him out of ODIs against Afghanistan. Pandya was at the COE since June 2 to get fitness clearance after a back niggle saw him miss a couple of games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. IANS

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