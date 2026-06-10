Kohli’s Emotional Tribute as RCB Clinch Back-to-Back IPL Titles in 2026

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli shared an emotional message on social media as he reflected on the franchise’s successful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, which ended with a second successive title.

RCB retained the IPL trophy after defeating the Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31. With the victory, Bengaluru became only the third franchise in IPL history to successfully defend the championship.

Posting a video on X, Kohli spoke about the team’s journey throughout the season and the strong bond that helped them overcome challenges on their way to the title.

“Started the season with belief. Ended with back-to-back titles. This team lived every emotion together. The highs, the pressure, the hurdles, and the unwavering support. It feels extra special because this place is HOME!” Kohli wrote.

Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB delivered a dominant performance in the final. After limiting Gujarat Titans to 155/8 in their 20 overs, Bengaluru chased down the target with two overs remaining.

Kohli and RCB completed 19 years in the tournament and the former was once again substantially impressive. Kohli smashed 675 runs in the 2026 season at a sensational strike rate of 165.54. The former skipper smashed five fifties and hammered home a century. He saved his best performance for the last as his unbeaten 75 propelled RCB across the finish line. IANS

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