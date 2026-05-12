Komal Kohar lifts bronze to open India’s medal tally at Asian Weightlifting Championships

NEW DELHI: Komal Kohar opened host India’s medal account with a bronze in the women’s 48kg weight class at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Competing in place of Tokyo silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, the 23-year-old rose to the occasion with a composed performance, finishing with a combined lift of 177kg — 78kg in snatch and 99kg in clean and jerk.

Her effort in clean and jerk effort also earned her a bronze medal in the discipline. In a field missing several traditional heavyweights of Asian weightlifting, Chinese Taipei stamped its authority with a commanding one-two finish. Huang Yi Chen secured gold with a best effort of 193kg (81kg+112kg), while compatriot Fang Wan-Ling followed closely with 192kg (84kg+108kg) to take silver.

The women’s 48kg division, a non-Olympic category, did not feature traditional powerhouses such as China, North Korea and Thailand. Agencies

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