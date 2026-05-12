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Komal Kohar lifts bronze to open India’s medal tally at Asian Weightlifting Championships

India’s Komal Kohar won bronze in the women’s 48kg category, opening the host nation’s medal account at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar.
Asian Weightlifting Championships
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NEW DELHI: Komal Kohar opened host India’s medal account with a bronze in the women’s 48kg weight class at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Competing in place of Tokyo silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, the 23-year-old rose to the occasion with a composed performance, finishing with a combined lift of 177kg — 78kg in snatch and 99kg in clean and jerk.

Her effort in clean and jerk effort also earned her a bronze medal in the discipline. In a field missing several traditional heavyweights of Asian weightlifting, Chinese Taipei stamped its authority with a commanding one-two finish. Huang Yi Chen secured gold with a best effort of 193kg (81kg+112kg), while compatriot Fang Wan-Ling followed closely with 192kg (84kg+108kg) to take silver.

The women’s 48kg division, a non-Olympic category, did not feature traditional powerhouses such as China, North Korea and Thailand. Agencies

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Asian Weightlifting Championships
Komal Kohar
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