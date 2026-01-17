Berlin: A preseason critique has become a key advantage for reigning German champion Bayern Munich. Early concerns about an undersized squad have been silenced as the 2020 treble-winner continues its pursuit of records. Coach Vincent Kompany credits the team’s internal balance.

“The squad is well-suited to achieving our goals. We kept calm and developed a spirit of unity that goes beyond the starting eleven,” the former Manchester City defender said.

While most European competitors rely on larger rosters, Bayern made history with only 20 players seeing action.

Finishing the first half of the Bundesliga season with a record 47 points and 66 goals is notable, “but doesn’t secure titles,” Kompany noted. He attributed the success to the ambition and hunger of the entire squad, praising how seamlessly backup players have contributed.

When Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, and Alphonso Davies were sidelined, Hiroki Ito, Min-Jae Kim, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry stepped in, not only scoring but providing vital assists.

Kompany has fostered a unified atmosphere where players do not feel undervalued. Along with reliable contributions from the second unit, several younger players have earned meaningful minutes in controlled game situations.

“We faced outside criticism at the start of the season, but stayed calm. The board’s decisions turned out to be perfect,” Kompany said. IANS

