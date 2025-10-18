He has unlocked that next level himself: Vincent Kompany on Harry Kane

Munich: Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has downplayed his role in Harry Kane’s prolific scoring form this season, attributing the striker’s success entirely to his own dedication and drive. The England captain also netted twice in the Three Lions’ 5-0 victory over Latvia on Tuesday, securing their qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

When asked about Kane’s recent remarks crediting him for improvement, Kompany was quick to deflect the praise, insisting the striker’s brilliance stems from his own work ethic and relentless hunger for goals.

“He has unlocked that next level himself,” Kompany told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga Klassiker against visitors Borussia Dortmund.

“He has always done it in his career. His development is a mentality thing. He worked every year. Maybe it helped that he had not won the titles until then, because he kept that hunger that you expect from young players.”

Widely regarded as one of the finest strikers of his generation, the 32-year-old had collected a host of individual accolades but remained without a team trophy during his time at Tottenham Hotspur and early stint at Bayern - until he finally ended the so-called “Kane title curse” by clinching the Bundesliga crown last season.

“You cannot develop such a player further,” Kompany said. “He has to want it.”

Belgian manager Vincent Kompany will be counting on Kane to maintain his sublime form when Bayern face Dortmund, who trail the champions by just four points in second place. IANS

Also Read: Spain's Jenni Hermoso Recalled, New Coach Names First Squad