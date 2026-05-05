Kostyuk Captures Maiden WTA 1000 Crown in Madrid, Soars to Career-High World No. 15

Madrid: Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk scripted the biggest moment of her career by clinching her maiden WTA 1000 title, capping a dominant run on clay and surging to a new career-high ranking of World No. 15 in the latest WTA Rankings.

Kostyuk, who dropped just one set through the tournament, continues a strong 2026 season after earlier reaching the Brisbane final. Her Madrid triumph marks her third career title and second consecutive crown, underlining a resurgence following an injury-disrupted start to the year. Notably, she now boasts five Top 10 wins this season, putting her level with Aryna Sabalenka and just behind Elena Rybakina in that metric.

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva also enjoyed a significant boost, rising to World No. 7 after finishing runner-up in Madrid, her third WTA 1000 final and first on clay. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek climbed back into the Top 3 despite an early exit due to illness.

Several players broke new ground with career-best rankings following impressive performances. American Hailey Baptiste climbed to No. 25 after reaching the semifinals, highlighted by a stunning upset of World No. 1 Sabalenka in which she saved six match points. Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian rose to No. 29, while Ann Li entered the Top 30 at No. 30 after a strong showing that included a win over Swiatek via retirement. IANS

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