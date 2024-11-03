Krisha Verma claims Gold in U-19 World Boxing Championships 2024

Colorado: In a proud moment for India, Krisha Verma clinched the gold medal in the 75kg category on the first day of the U-19 World Boxing Championships 2024 in Colorado, USA. Verma’s decisive victory came with a score of 5-0 against Germany’s Lerika Simon, showcasing her dominance and skill in the ring. This significant win put India on the medal tally early in the tournament’s final rounds. IANS

