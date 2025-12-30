KSLTA Celebrates Rohan Bopanna's Tennis Legacy in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) on Monday hosted a special felicitation ceremony at the KSLTA Lawns, Bengaluru, to honour the extraordinary career and lasting legacy of Rohan Bopanna, India’s most successful and influential tennis professional.

The evening brought together stars from across the tennis fraternity, family and friends to celebrate a career that has spanned over two decades. Bopanna’s journey was highlighted by his landmark achievements, including Grand Slam titles at the 2017 French Open in the mixed doubles and the 2024 Australian Open men’s doubles. IANS

