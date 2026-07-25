Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice in three balls on Yorkshire One-Day Cup debut

LONDON: Kuldeep Yadav on Friday made his debut for Yorkshire in the One-Day Cup, the domestic List A competition in England, against Glamorgan and snapped up two for 39.

The left-arm unorthodox had gone wicketless in his first nine overs but nabbed two wickets in three balls to ensure he had something to show for his effort.

Bowling the 44th over, Kuldeep got Alex Horton off the first ball before accounting for Jamie McIlroy two balls later.

Yorkshire managed to restrict Glamorgan to just 186 with right-arm medium pacer Benjamin Cliff ending with four for 29. Agencies

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