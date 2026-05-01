Kumar Sangakkara, Roshan Mahanama Named to SLC Transformation Committee

COLOMBO: Former Sri Lanka internationals Kumar Sangakkara, Roshan Mahanama and Sidath Wettimuny were named in the nine-member transformation committee that will run Sri Lanka Cricket, a day after the previous leadership resigned from their posts.

Local media reports said the former board members had resigned after a meeting with the country’s president Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Former state minister and businessman Eran Wickramaratne has been named as the chairman of the new interim committee, which aims to implement a new constitution for SLC to ensure better management and transparency. Agencies

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