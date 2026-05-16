Kylian Mbappé Booed at Bernabéu Despite Real Madrid Victory

Madrid: Real Madrid beat Real Oviedo 2-0 at home in a match that had no bearing on La Liga but underlined the difficult atmosphere surrounding the club.

The game came after Real Madrid president Florentino Perez called new elections at a press conference on Tuesday in which he attacked the press, and after FC Barcelona was confirmed as champion last weekend with a win over Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

Fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium booed the team onto the pitch.

Young striker Gonzalo Garcia opened the scoring two minutes before the break, and Jude Bellingham added the second against Oviedo, whose relegation had been confirmed before kick-off.

Kylian Mbappe was booed by the Real Madrid fans when he replaced Gonzalo with 20 minutes to go, and every time he touched the ball, with fans accusing him of a lack of commitment, reports Xinhua.

Gonzalo put our team ahead just before halftime, and Bellingham sealed the 2-0 victory in the 80th minute. The first chance came in the sixth minute and was very clear. Gonzalo dribbled past E. Bailly, reached the byline, and delivered a ball to Mastantuono, whose right-footed shot was saved by Aaron.

Madrid tried again 15 minutes later with a long-range shot from Trent that narrowly missed the target.

Oviedo responded and nearly opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a close-range effort from Nacho VM that went over the crossbar. Just when it seemed Madrid would head into halftime goalless, Carreras intercepted the ball in the 44th minute and passed it to Brahim, who set up Gonzalo.

After the break, two of the previous three protagonists created danger again, albeit with swapped roles. In the 57th minute, a backheel pass from Brahim inside the box found Carreras, whose left-footed effort was denied by another save from the visiting goalkeeper.

Oviedo had a chance to equalise in the 63rd minute, but Nacho VM shot wide in a one-on-one with Courtois. Then, in the 80th minute, Bellingham secured the 2-0 win with a stunning left-footed strike from the edge of the box. IANS

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