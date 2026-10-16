Kylian Mbappe Becomes Youngest to Reach 100 Champions League Games, Surpassing Messi

MADRID: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player to reach 100 UEFA Champions League appearances during his side’s 4-3 win against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

At 27 years, nine months, and 25 days old, Mbappe broke the record held by Lionel Messi, which he set at the age of 28 against Roma in September 2015. The Frenchman celebrated the achievement by scoring a first-half equaliser before Madrid went on to win it at the death. His goal also took him ahead of former Madrid player Raúl González into fifth place on the competition’s career scoring list. Mbappé made his Champions League debut as a 17-year-old with Monaco in September 2016. Agencies

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana captaincy era set to begin as India take on Zimbabwe