Kylian Mbappe left out France squad again for upcoming UEFA Nations League games

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe remained absent from the French National team as Didier Deschamps named the squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Israel. Mbappe, who was named France’s captain in March 2023, during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, last played for Les Blues in their Nations League match against Belgium last month, which ended in a 2-0 win for his side. However, Deschamps has kept him out of contention for the next two matches since, against Israel and Belgium, respectively. Agencies

