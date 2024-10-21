La Liga: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius on target for Real Madrid; Athletic Club thrash Espanyol

Madrid: Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr both scored as Real Madrid won 2-1 away to Celta Vigo on Saturday night in La Liga.

Mbappe opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a powerful shot from outside the area as his side had the better of the first half, but Williot Swedberg took advantage of a ball from Oscar Mingueza six minutes after the break.

Celta missed the incisive play of suspended captain Iago Aspas and his side missed his finishing skills as they missed several chances to take the lead, but instead, it was Madrid who found the winning goal when Vinicius latched onto a Luka Modric pass to score the winning goal, reports Xinhua.

Athletic Club Bilbao completely outplayed Espanyol to win 4-1 in the San Mames Stadium.

Dani Vivian put Athletic ahead from a corner in the opening minutes, before two goals from Inaki Williams after assists from Alex Berenguer put them 3-0 ahead before halftime.

Berenguer added a fourth with an individual goal in the second half, before Alvaro Tejero scored a 92nd-minute free kick that was scant consolation for the visitors.

Former Osasuna striker Chimy Avila returned to the El Sadar Stadium to give Betis a 2-1 win and end Osasuna’s unbeaten home record.

Loanee Vitor Roque scored from close range to put Betis ahead after six minutes and although Lucas Torro leveled after 58 minutes for Osasuna, Avila was on hand to score from a rebound with 17 minutes left to play.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s header at the end of the first half was enough to give Real Sociedad a 1-0 win away to Girona.

The striker timed his run perfectly to get on the end of a cross from the left to score a goal that helped lift his side away from the wrong end of the table.

Valladolid claimed a vital and controversial 3-2 win away to Alaves on Friday night after falling behind to an early goal from Toni Martinez.

Mamadou Sylla quickly leveled from the penalty spot and after Alaves had a second goal ruled out for offside Selim Amallah put Valladolid ahead with another penalty in the 72nd minute after Jon Guridi was harshly penalized for handball.

Anuar Tuhami assured the win with Valladolid’s third goal in the 76th minute and although Kike Garcia gave Alaves hope deep into injury time, he was also sent off for protesting. IANS

