Kylian Mbappe withdraws from France Squad Ahead of Iceland Clash

PARIS: France captain Kylian Mbappe has withdrawn from Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Iceland due to a right ankle injury sustained during his side’s victory over Azerbaijan, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Saturday. The 26-year-old forward, in scintillating form this season with 14 goals in 10 appearances for Real Madrid, sustained the injury in the 83rd minute of the Azerbaijan game after scoring one goal and assisting in another. Agencies

Also Read: Striker Kylian Mbappe shines as France beat Azerbaijan 3-0