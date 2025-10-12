Striker Kylian Mbappe shines as France beat Azerbaijan 3-0

PARIS: Striker Kylian Mbappe played saviour as France closed in on qualification for next year’s World Cup with a lacklustre 3-0 home win over Azerbaijan in its Group D qualifier on Friday. The 26-year-old opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime and set up Adrien Rabiot for the second, with substitute Florian Thauvin adding a third to put Les Bleus on nine points from three games and give Didier Deschamps’ side a chance to secure qualification on Monday when it travels to Iceland.

France was missing several key players, with Paris Saint-Germain forwards Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola all sidelined through injury, but former PSG duo Mbappe and Rabiot got the job done despite an appalling first half.

Azerbaijan, which next play second-placed Ukraine (four points), remains bottom of the table with one point behind Iceland which has three after three games.

Mbappe had France’s first chance within seconds, followed by a powerful and angled strike from Malo Gusto at a quiet Parc des Princes. Hugo Ekitike also tested goalkeeper Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev, but France lacked a cutting edge in a largely underwhelming first half.

On the stroke of halftime, however, Mbappe slalomed through the visitor’s defence and found the back of the net with a neat low shot to put France ahead.

Ekitike came close early in the second half, his angled right-footed effort bouncing off the far post.

Rabiot finally put the result beyond doubt in the 69th minute, heading home from Mbappe’s cross from the left.

Six years after his last cap, Thauvin — a world champion with Les Bleus in 2018 — replaced Mbappe in the 83rd minute after the captain took a knock to his ankle and scored with his first touch a minute later with a subtle volley. Agencies

