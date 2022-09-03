Kyrgios Fined for Spitting, Obscenities

NEW YORK, Sep 2: Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios has been fined $7,500 for "spitting and audible obscenities" during his second-round win at the US Open, tournament organizers told Reuters. The fine was the largest handed out to a player at the tournament so far. The Wimbledon finalist maintained a running dialogue with himself throughout his 7-6(3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over the Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi but boiled over when he was broken late in the fourth set. He immediately spat in the direction of his players' box and swore at a man there he deemed as being insufficiently supportive.



"Go home if you're not going to (expletive) support me, bro," he shouted during the changeover. "You are not a spectator."

Kyrgios also complained about the smell of cannabis during his night match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, saying he was concerned it could aggravate his asthma. Agencies

