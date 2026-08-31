La Liga: Atletico Madrid, Levante, Real Sociedad claim victories

Madrid: Atletico Madrid underlined its attacking strength without Julian Alvarez with a 3-1 win away to Sevilla. Alvarez’s future has been the center of attention all week as he looks to seal a move to Barcelona and the Argentinean international wasn’t in the squad as Atletico travelled to play a side that had won its first two games of the season.

Two goals from Alex Baena and one from Ademola Lookman gave Atletico a 3-0 lead after 33 minutes.

Miguel Sierra pulled a goal back for Sevilla in the 66th minute but it was not enough to save the home side from defeat.

Levante claimed its first win of the season with a 5-2 victory at home to Betis with Adrian de la Fuente, Enzo Bardeli, Roger Brugue, who scored twice, and Jon Ander Olasagasti all scoring after Marc Bartra and Rodrigo Riquelme had helped Betis draw level at 2-2 before halftime.

Real Sociedad took its first points of the season thanks to a 2-1 triumph at home to Espanyol thanks to goals from Ander Barrenetxea, who finished after a smart pass from Mikel Oyarzabal, and Orri Oskarsson, while Roberto Fernandez scored for Espanyol, who nevertheless was outplayed by the home side. IANS

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