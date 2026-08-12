Sevilla sign Scottish forward Robbie Ure from IK Sirius to strengthen squad

Madrid: Top Spanish club Sevilla moved to strengthen their attack by signing Scottish striker Robbie Ure from Swedish club IK Sirius on Tuesday.

Ure arrives at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium for a fee of 6.5 million euros (7.5 million U.S. dollars) after scoring 31 goals in 50 appearances for IK Sirius, with 15 of those coming in 15 games in 2026.

"I think the chance to play for a very big club, a club that comes with a lot of pressure every game, to play in La Liga also is a great step for me and to take my career to the next level. I wanted to be in top-class environments, some of the best, and I feel like here is the place to be for me," the 22-year-old told Sevilla's official website.

He arrived in Seville on Monday to undergo his medical tests and on Tuesday signed a five-year contract with the club coached by Luis Garcia Plaza, keeping him at Sevilla until the end of 2031.

Ure has a difficult task ahead of him to provide goals and lead the line, a role filled last season by Akor Adams, who was sold to Venezia this summer. Agencies

Also Read: Delhi HC refuses bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case