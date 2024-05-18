La Liga: Barcelona beat Almeria to consolidate second place

Madrid: Two goals from midfielder Fermin Lopez gifted FC Barcelona a 2-0 win away to Almeria on Thursday and consolidated their second place in the La Liga table. Barca’s win, coupled with Girona’s home defeat to Villarreal on Tuesday, gives Xavi Hernandez’s side a four-point cushion over their nearest rivals with just two games remaining. Lopez’s first goal against a team already condemned to relegation came after 14 minutes when he arrived at the far post to meet a cross from young defender Hector Font. Font was also involved in the second goal, as he gave the ball to Sergi Roberto, who burst into the Almeria area, before pulling the ball back for Lopez to double Barca’s lead.

Real Sociedad and Betis are involved in a head-to-head struggle for sixth place and qualification for next season’s Europa League, with Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win at home to Valencia lifting them back to sixth, one point above Betis who they visit on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

In Thursday’s early kick-off, Las Palmas twice came back from behind to draw 2-2 at home to Real Betis and moved six points clear of third-from-bottom Cadiz. IANS

Also Read: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez set for sack: Report

Also Watch: