La Liga: Julian Alvarez's Last-Minute Goal Lifts Atletico Madrid Over Real Oviedo

MADRID: Julian Alvarez struck in the 94th minute to snatch a 1-0 La Liga 2025-26 win for Atletico Madrid over bottom side Real Oviedo on Saturday night and help his team climb to third.

The Argentine striker secured Diego Simeone’s side only its second win in five league games with his first league goal in nearly four months.

The Rojiblancos had an eye on Tuesday’s Copa del Rey semifinal second leg at Barcelona on Tuesday, where it holds a 4-0 advantage, and was extremely fortunate to emerge with three points. After La Liga leader Barcelona beat Villarreal, fourth, 4-1 earlier on, Atletico capitalised to pull level with the Yellow Submarine on 51 points.

Atletico started well in the opening minutes but faded, and Oviedo created the greater danger in the first half, with Atletico stopper Jan Oblak saving well from Ilyas Chaira and Alberto Reina.

The Slovenia goalkeeper denied Federico Vinas in the second half, with Atletico improving in the final stages and taking control.

Alex Baena found the net for the visitor, but was offside, before Alvarez capitalised on a loose ball in the area and slotted home at the death. The cruel denouement leaves Oviedo eight points from safety. Agencies

Also Read: Emmanouil Karalis rises to second behind Armand Duplantis on pole vault list