La Liga 2024-25: Read Madrid beat Real Sociedad with 2-1 victory

MADRID: Real Madrid continued their unbeaten start to the La Liga season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena, with Kylian Mbappe playing a key role once again.

The French forward, who joined Madrid this summer, scored his third goal in two matches, calmly converting a penalty late in the second half to secure all three points for Los Blancos.

Mbappe, who opened his La Liga account before the international break, stepped up after Vinicius Jr. won a penalty when Jon Aramburu accidentally stood on his foot. The Frenchman showed no nerves as he sent Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro the wrong way, giving Madrid a 2-1 lead in the 82nd minute.

With the win, Real Madrid maintain their unbeaten run after five league matches but remain a point behind league leaders Barcelona, who have played one game less. The victory keeps Los Blancos in close pursuit of their rivals, with Mbappe and Vinicius forming a dangerous partnership at the heart of their attack. IANS

