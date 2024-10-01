La Liga: Madrid derby halted for 15 minutes after ultras unrest

Madrid: Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid drew the first Madrid derby of the season 1-1 with goals from Eder Militao and Angel Correa, in a game that will unfortunately be remembered for reasons other than football. The result was overshadowed by lamentable incidents in the stands of Atletico’s Metropolitano Stadium in the second half of the game.

Real Madrid had taken a 63rd minute lead through Eder Militao when referee Busquets Ferrer was forced to stop the game after members of Atletico Madrid’s ‘Frente Atletico’ ultra group, some of whom had their faces completely covered by masks, situated behind Thibaut Courtois in the Real Madrid goal, began to rain objects onto the pitch, reports Xinhua. The game was suspended for 15 minutes to try and calm things down before restarting, although TV images showed further objects thrown towards Courtois in the closing minutes of the game. Atletico scored the equaliser at the dying stage of the game through Correa. (IANS)

