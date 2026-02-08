La Liga match postponed because of unsafe playing conditions

MADRID: Rayo Vallecano’s home La Liga match against Real Oviedo was postponed hours before kickoff due to unsafe conditions, a day after player protests.

La Liga said the match at Rayo’s ramshackle Vallecas stadium, due to kick-off at 1300 GMT, would be suspended because of the state of the pitch, “with the aim of safeguarding the physical integrity of the players”.

“At present, the playing field does not meet the necessary guarantees for holding the match under safe conditions,” said La Liga in a statement.

The federation said Rayo had made “significant efforts” this week to allow the match to go ahead, including “undertaking a complete replacement of the turf”, but adverse weather conditions had hampered the work.

Rayo players, backed by the coaching staff, released a statement via the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) on Friday calling for better working conditions and criticising the state of the stadium, pitch and training facilities.

The players said “the state of the grass at Vallecas stadium has been clearly deficient” over the last month, and does not meet the “minimum requirements to play a top-level match”.

They also complained about not being able to train at the club training ground during pre-season because of the poor condition of the pitches there, as well as demanding better treatment for the fans from the club.

Rayo president and owner Raul Martin Presa, a controversial figure, has had several feuds with the club’s supporters and is widely disliked.

Presa aims to move the club from their Vallecas home, which fans have protested against. Agencies

