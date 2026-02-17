La Liga: Rayo Vallecano thrash Atletico Madrid

MADRID: Rayo Vallecano waltzed to a 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday in La Liga, leaving Diego Simeone’s side 15 points behind leader Real Madrid. Atletico dropped to fourth after its heavy defeat at Leganes’s Butarque stadium, where Rayo hosted the fixture due to pitch problems at their own Vallecas ground.

Fran Perez, Oscar Valentin and Nobel Mendy struck for Rayo, which thoroughly deserved its triumph against an Atletico side that had thrashed Spanish champion Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

With the Spanish Cup its best chance of silverware this season, it has seemed that Atletico has lacked some focus in La Liga, and that was reflected in this humbling by its city rival.

The Rojiblancos have not won in their last three league matches.

“It seems like the league has slipped away, we can’t lose games like this, and we can’t play a game the way we did today,” angry Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak told DAZN. Agencies

