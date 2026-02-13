Women’s Champions League: Arsenal cruise in Belgium as Real Madrid stay on course for Barcelona quarters

LONDON: Defending champion Arsenal took a major step toward the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals after thrashing OH Leuven 4-0 in the first leg of their knockout playoff on Wednesday night.

Fresh off its win in the inaugural Women’s Champions Cup on February 1, Arsenal dominated from the outset in Belgium and moved closer to a quarterfinal clash against London rival Chelsea.

Frida Maanum starred with a brace, while Olivia Smith justified the record fee Arsenal paid Liverpool for her in July with a fine goal. Kim Little also marked a milestone, coming off the bench to make her 400th appearance for the club.

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when Maanum headed in Caitlin Foord’s cross from the right. Smith doubled the lead 15 minutes later, finishing clinically into the far corner with a first-time low strike. Maanum added her second early in the second half, once again set up by Foord, before substitute Alessia Russo completed the rout with her fifth goal of the campaign.

The revamped Women’s Champions League format has introduced a league phase of six rounds. The top four teams, Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, qualified directly for the quarterfinals, while teams placed fifth to 12th entered the playoff round. Arsenal finished fifth, while Leuven placed 12th in its first season in Europe’s top competition. The sides had already met in the league phase, with Arsenal winning 3-0 away.

In the other playoff on Wednesday, Real Madrid stayed on course for a potential all-Spanish quarterfinal against three-time champion Barcelona after beating Paris FC 3-2 in France.

Madrid trailed early but turned the game around before halftime. Caroline Weir equalised in the 39th minute and Athenea put Madrid ahead on the stroke of halftime. Linda Caicedo made it 3-1 in the 83rd minute before Maeline Mendy pulled one back late to keep Paris in the tie. Agencies

