Lakshita-Sharvan win National Air Pistol mixed team gold

NEW DELHI: The Army pair of Lakshita Bishnoi and Sharvan Kumar produced a commanding performance to overcome the challenge of Haryana's Suruchi Singh and Samrat Rana and clinch the 10m Air Pistol mixed team gold in the National Shooting Championships, in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Laskhita and Sharvan defeated the India team regulars 16–10 to seal the title.

Lakshita (290) and Sharvan (292) aggregated 582 to qualify for the gold medal match along with the Haryana duo, who also came up with an identical score of 582 but with fewer 'inner 10s'.

Suruchi, who recently won the women's individual gold at the World Cup final in Doha shot 293, while World champion Samrat Rana added 289.

Rajasthan qualified in third with 576 (Anjali Shekhawat's 288, Amit Sharma's 288), while Railways took the fourth spot with 576 (Sakshi Anil Suryavanshi 289, Saurabh Chaudhary's 287).

In the bronze-medal match, Rajasthan claimed the bronze after Anjali and Amit defeated Sakshi and Saurabh 17–13.

Karnataka's Jonathan Gavin Antony and Avanthika Madhu took the junior mixed team gold with a commanding 17–11 win over Haryana's Kapil Bainsla and Palak Gulia.

The Karnataka pair controlled the match from the early stages to convert their qualification consistency into gold.

Madhya Pradesh secured the bronze medal with Aaradhya Mishra and Yugpratap Singh Rathore registered a dominant 16–2 victory over Uttarakhand's Abhinav Deshwal and Yashsavi Joshi.

Earlier, in the junior qualification round, the Haryana duo topped the standings with a score of 580 (Palak 292, Kapil 288). Karnataka followed closely with 580 (Jonathan 292, Avanthika 288) to qualify for the gold-medal match.

Uttarakhand were placed third with 579 (Abhinav 290, Yashsavi 289), while Madhya Pradesh completed the top four with 574 (Yugpratap 288-9, Aaradhya 286).

In the youth category, Madhya Pradesh's Aaradhya and Yugpratap capped a strong showing by clinching gold with a decisive 16–8 victory over Karnataka's Gamberya Gowda and Darren Dawn.

The bronze medal went to the Army after Himanshi Jangra and Pawan Mandiwal defeated Uttar Pradesh's Chirag Sharma and Urva Chaudhary 16–12. Agencies

