World Tennis League: Suresh stuns Medvedev in thriller to secure final spot

Bengaluru: India’s Dhakshineswar Suresh, playing for the Aussie Mavericks Kites, delivered the knockout blow as he defeated Daniil Medvedev, the Grand Slam champion, 6-4 in the last set to take his team to Saturday’s summit clash of the World Tennis League.

The Kites, who had started the day at the bottom of the leaderboard, made a sensational comeback as they defeated the Falcons 24-19 to grab the second spot with 58 points. Facing them in the finals will be AOS Eagles, who defeated VB Realty Hawks 22-12 to finish at the top of the standings with 65 points.

India’s Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna also bid an emotional farewell on home turf. Playing for the Falcons, he teamed up with Medvedev for a high-profile men’s doubles showdown against Nick Kyrgios and Suresh. In a dramatic contest, Medvedev and Bopanna edged to a 7-6 win. IANS

