CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hails Wangala Festival as reflection of India's indigenous wisdom

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has described Wangala Festival as a priceless reflection of India's knowledge and civilisational heritage.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of Wangala Festival at Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Thursday, the Chief Minister maintained that the Indian knowledge system is not confined to ancient scriptures but also encompasses traditional beliefs, indigenous wisdom and the profound relationship with nature reflected in festivals such as Wangala.

He stressed that indigenous festivals should not be viewed only as cultural performances or tourism attractions, but recognised as living expressions of knowledge and wisdom.

Claiming that the heritage and contributions of India's tribal communities have received renewed recognition and importance under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he pointed out that, inspired by this vision, the Government of Assam has established a dedicated department for the preservation and promotion of indigenous faith and culture, ensuring that every indigenous community has the opportunity to preserve its identity and traditions with pride.

He urged the younger generation to take pride in their language, traditions and cultural identities, calling upon them to remain connected to their roots even as they embrace modern education, technology and new professional opportunities.

Speaking their mother tongue, celebrating traditional festivals and respecting and protecting nature, he stressed, must remain integral to their lives.

Referring to the close relationship between Assam and Meghalaya, the Chief Minister said every visit to Meghalaya makes him feel among his own people, as the bond between the two states, transcends geographical boundaries and is rooted in shared history, culture and emotions.

He said the Wangala Festival offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate this shared heritage and expressed confidence that such cultural exchanges would further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two states.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Government of Meghalaya, the organising committee and the entire Garo community on the golden jubilee celebrations. He expressed hope that Wangala's enduring messages of gratitude, harmony and reverence for nature would continue to inspire generations to come.

The Chief Minister observed that Wangala beautifully reflects the Garo community's deep bond with nature, unwavering faith in the Almighty and profound gratitude for the blessings of life.

Bringing together music, dance, tradition and spirituality, he said the festival represents a way of life that has been preserved and passed down through generations.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness at being present on the historic occasion marking 50 glorious years of the iconic 100 Drums Wangala Festival, describing it as a privilege to join the Garo community in celebrating an event that embodies the diversity and enduring spirit of India's indigenous heritage.

Meghalaya Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Timothy D Shira, and Wangala Festival Committee president Ronald Reckman Sangma, among others, were present on the occasion.

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