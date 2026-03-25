Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag, Sindhu spearhead India’s Thomas & Uber Cup Finals squads

New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has selected a mix of experienced campaigners and in-form youngsters for the 2026 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, with the men’s team, aiming to recapture the glory of their historic 2022 title, being anchored by world-renowned duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the doubles, alongside a clinical Lakshya leading the singles charge.

Meanwhile, the Uber Cup team features a blend of eras, with double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu providing leadership for a rising generation led by the promising Unnati Hooda.

The prestigious tournament will be held in Horsens, Denmark from April 24 to May 3. The upcoming Thomas Cup will mark the 34th edition of the tournament, while the Uber Cup returns for its 31st edition.

The men’s side retains the nucleus of the team that clinched India’s historic Thomas Cup title in 2022, with Sen, Srikanth, and H. S. Prannoy leading the singles, alongside the established doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Young shuttler Ayush Shetty has earned a maiden call-up after consistent performances on the senior circuit.

In the women’s competition, Sindhu will spearhead India’s challenge alongside the top doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, as the team looks to better its previous semifinal finishes. Hooda is joined by a group of in-form youngsters, including Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah, and teenager Tanvi Sharma.

The selections were based on BWF rankings as of March 10 (Week 11), with the top five singles players and top two doubles pairs making the cut. Additional inclusions were made keeping team combinations in mind, with players like Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto earning spots due to their experience across doubles formats.

The men’s squad also marks the return of M. R. Arjun, who has worked his way back from injury with consistent results, strengthening the doubles lineup, alongside Hariharan Amsakarunan. Dhruv adds support and experience to the doubles lineup, while Kiran George adds depth to the singles.

In the women’s team, Devika’s selection follows her title-winning run at the Thailand Masters earlier this year, while Isharani comes in on the back of a semifinal finish at the Orleans Masters. Tanvi continues to build her reputation as one of the sport’s brightest prospects, while Hooda’s rapid rise has already brought her three senior titles.

The doubles lineup also sees Kavipriya Selvam set to make her debut, adding fresh depth. Kavipriya will partner Simran Singhi, with Tanisha Crasto competing the doubles unit.

The 2022 Thomas Cup winners India have been clubbed with defending champions and top seeds China, Pan Am champions Canada and Oceania champions Australia in Group A. IANS

Also Read: Shubman Gill Stresses Calm Leadership as Gujarat Titans Gear Up for IPL 2026