PV Sindhu Misses Swiss Open Due to Dubai Struggles; Prannoy and Srikanth Lead Indian Charge

NEW DELHI: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will give the Swiss Open a miss as she recovers from the three-day ordeal in Dubai while HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will spearhead the Indian challenge at the USD 250,000 tournament starting here on Tuesday.

Sindhu had to withdraw from the All England Championships after being stranded in Dubai for three days due to Gulf airspace restrictions following the US and Israeli bombing of Iran and the subsequent retaliation by Tehran. She was to travel to Birmingham via Dubai but could not do so.

After returning home, Sindhu had confessed that she struggled to remain calm during the ordeal in Dubai, wishing it to be the first and last such experience in her life.

“There was a lot of stress. And it was scary. I think the only thing maybe was to stay calm. I know that’s not the ideal situation where you say we are calm, but we’re not inside,” Sindhu had said.

“Actually, it is very stressful. But I think it is an experience, I must say. And I hope it’s the first and the last experience like this way..” Sindhu is likely to return to action at the Badminton Asia Championships in April.

In men’s singles, Srikanth, who reached two finals last year at the Malaysia Masters and Syed Modi International, will open against Jason Gunawan, who had dashed his hopes of ending a title drought in Lucknow.

Prannoy, the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist and Asian Games bronze winner, will take on Japan’s Koki Watanabe. Agencies

Also Read: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak, and Sukhbir Ignite Ahmedabad with Electrifying Performances