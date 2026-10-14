Lakshya Sen Crashes Out of Denmark Open; Srikanth, Tanvi Advance

NEW DELHI: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen bowed out of the Denmark Open 2026 after a first-round defeat to Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen on Tuesday.

Lakshya lost 18-21, 21-13, 15-21 in a three-game contest that lasted 63 minutes. Lakshya has endured a disappointing year so far. He suffered an early exit from the men’s singles event at the Asian Games 2026, losing 12-21, 21-15, 14-21 to former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the second round at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.

Before that, Lakshya suffered a shock second-round defeat to World No. 92 Garret Tan of the United States, losing 21-19, 19-21, 17-21 at the BWF World Championships in August.

Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the round of 16 after a 22-20, 21-19 win over France’s Arnaud Merkle. The World No. 31 will face the victor in the match between seventh seed Alex Lanier and Hu Zhe An.

In the women’s singles, Tanvi Sharma won her round-of-32 encounter against Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira 21-17, 16-21, 21-19. She is in line to face P.V. Sindhu in the next round if the Indian World No. 11 can beat Germany’s Yvonne Li. Agencies

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