Sports

Lakshya Sen Crashes Out of Denmark Open; Srikanth, Tanvi Advance

Lakshya Sen exits the Denmark Open after a three-game loss to Chou Tien Chen, while Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma advance to the next round.
Denmark Open 2026
Published on

NEW DELHI: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen bowed out of the Denmark Open 2026 after a first-round defeat to Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen on Tuesday.

Lakshya lost 18-21, 21-13, 15-21 in a three-game contest that lasted 63 minutes. Lakshya has endured a disappointing year so far. He suffered an early exit from the men’s singles event at the Asian Games 2026, losing 12-21, 21-15, 14-21 to former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the second round at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.

Before that, Lakshya suffered a shock second-round defeat to World No. 92 Garret Tan of the United States, losing 21-19, 19-21, 17-21 at the BWF World Championships in August.

Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the round of 16 after a 22-20, 21-19 win over France’s Arnaud Merkle. The World No. 31 will face the victor in the match between seventh seed Alex Lanier and Hu Zhe An.

In the women’s singles, Tanvi Sharma won her round-of-32 encounter against Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira 21-17, 16-21, 21-19. She is in line to face P.V. Sindhu in the next round if the Indian World No. 11 can beat Germany’s Yvonne Li. Agencies

Also Read: Sports Ministry approves 166 athletes for Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games

Lakshya Sen
Denmark Open 2026
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com