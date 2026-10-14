Sports Ministry approves 166 athletes for Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games

New Delhi: With less than a week before the Para Asian Games, the Sport Ministry has approved the participation of an Indian contingent comprising 275 members for the continental Games, which will be held in Aichi-Nagoya from 18 to 24 October, with 45 nations competing in 492 medal events across 18 sports. India will field 166 athletes, 111 male & 55 female, across 10 disciplines, along with 94 team officials/supporting staff and 15 contingent staff. There is a significant reduction as compared to the 309-athlete contingent sent to the previous edition, due to the limited quotas available this time.

India had sent 123 athletes (Athletics) to Hangzhou, but only 60 quotas were initially allocated this time by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). The Indian contingent won 111 medals in Hangzhou, including 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze. IANS

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