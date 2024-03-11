LaLiga: Atletico Madrid suffer shock loss at lowly Cadiz

Madrid: Atletico Madrid slumped to a surprise 2-0 defeat at third-bottom Cadiz on Saturday as Juanmi’s double gave the hosts a first LaLiga win in six months and third in 28 games this season.

Missing France forward Antoine Griezmann, who is a doubt for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 clash with Inter Milan with an ankle injury, Atletico’s faint title hopes took another hit and they are now in danger of missing out on a top-four finish.

Diego Simeone’s side are fourth on 55 points, five ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, who will visit Las Palmas. Real Madrid are top of the standings on 66 points.

It was Atletico’s seventh loss in 14 away games this season in which they have won 15 out of a possible 42 points. Agencies

Also Read: LaLiga: Real Madrid held in Valencia with controversy; Sevilla continue to recover

Also Watch: