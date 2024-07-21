Lallianzuala Chhangte and Indumathi Kathiresan Named AIFF Best Players of the Year at Star-Studded Award Night

New Delhi: Lallianzuala Chhangte and Indumathi Kathiresan were named the AIFF Best Men’s and Women’s Players of the Year for 2023-24 season in a glittering AIFF Award Night attended by a galaxy of icons from the sporting world in New Delhi on Friday.

Apart from Chhangte and Indumathi, the other individual award winners were Khalid Jamil (Best Men’s Coach), Sukla Dutta (Best Women’s Coach), David Lalhlansanga (Promising Men’s Player), Neha (Promising Women’s Player), Ramachandran Venkatesh (Best Referee) and Ujjal Halder (Best Assistant Referee).

Among the dignitaries present were the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister, Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, Olympic medal winner Yogeshwar Dutt, India’s Davis Cup captain, Rohit Rajpal and many other well-known faces of Indian sport.

The entire top brass of the All India Football Federation, including the AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, Vice President NA Haris, Treasurer Kipa Ajay, Acting Secretary General M. Satyanarayan, Executive Committee members, and senior officials of the state associations, were also present on the occasion. IANS

