Lamine Yamal scores brace as Barcelona continue perfect La Liga campaign

Barcelona: Spanish champion Barcelona continued its unbeaten start in the new La Liga season as Hansi Flick’s side registered a 4-2 win at Levante on Sunday, moving three points clear of arch-rival and second-placed Real Madrid.

Five minutes into the fixture at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, Barca’s Xavi Espart was played in by Raphinha. The 19-year-old left-back took one touch before finding the bottom-left corner for his first senior goal for the club.

The Blaugrana doubled its advantage in the 19th minute with Lamine Yamal timing his run perfectly for a first-time finish following a cross from Raphinha from the left byline.

Things became worse for the host when Mandi fouled Yamal in the 18-yard box. The teenager gave Levante goalkeeper Mathew Ryan no chance as he slotted the ball into the top-left corner.

Levante’s hopes of making a comeback began when a careless pass from Espart near his own box allowed Ivan Romero to quickly round Barca custodian Joan Garcia and score to pull one back for the host in the 79th minute.

Nine minutes later, Roger Brugue reduced Barcelona’s lead to one goal as the Levante skipper beat Garcia from close range after battling part substitute Marc Bernal on the left touchline.

However, Barcelona sealed the deal when substitute Karim Adeyemi struck in the third minute of injury time.

Barcelona have won all five of its league games so far while Levante is 13th with just five points. Barca will next face Racing Santander at home on Wednesday night. Agencies

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