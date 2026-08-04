Langsning FC mark dream Durand Cup debut with ruthless 5-0 rout of Mumbay FC

Shillong: Debutants Langsning FC produced a sensational second-half display to cruise to a commanding 5-0 victory over Mumbay FC in a Group E fixture of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

After being frustrated in a goalless first half, Langsning came to life after the interval, dismantling the Mumbay defence with five unanswered goals. Syed Ahmed led the charge with a brilliant brace, while Kyrmenskhem Mukhim, Dibormi Chanlang Ki O Kassar and substitute Samuel Phawa also found the scoresheet to complete an emphatic victory and hand Langsning FC a dream start to their maiden Durand Cup campaign in front of their home supporters. IANS

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