Lanka T10 Super League to be played in Kandy from December 12

Colombo: The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League will be played in the iconic hill capital of Kandy, one of the major venues in Sri Lanka. Accordingly, all games of the tournament will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, starting from December 12 to 22.

The Lanka T10 Super League, the newest addition to Sri Lanka's annual cricketing calendar, will feature the finest international stars alongside top Sri Lankan players, as well as young and emerging stars. Sri Lanka already hosts the Lanka Premier League, a professional T20 league. IANS

