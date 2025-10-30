Laura Wolvaardt becomes first South Africa player to reach 5000 runs in women’s ODIs

GUWAHATI: South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt became the first player from the country to reach 5000 runs in women’s ODIs.

The opener reached this milestone during the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semifinal against England on Wednesday at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. She also scored a half-century in the match. With the fifty, she now also has the joint-most half-centuries in the ODI World Cup (13), sharing the record with India legend Mithali Raj.

With this milestone, Wolvaardt became only the sixth player in the history of the format to reach the 5000-run mark. She’s also sixth in the list of highest run-getters in women’s ODIs. Agencies

