Lauren Coughlin Wins Aramco Championship in Las Vegas as Aditi Ashok Finishes T-27, Indians Struggle on LPGA Stage

Las Vegas: Aditi Ashok carded 3-over 75 in her final round at the Aramco Championship to finish the week T-27 with a total of 8-over par (74-71-76-75). Aditi made three bogeys in her final round. The bogeys were made on the fourth, sixth, and 17th holes. The lack of birdies resulted in her finishing with a round of 3-over par.

The other Indians in the field who made the cut were Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth. Pranavi carded 4-over 76 to finish the week at T-66 with a total score of 17-over par (76-75-78-76). Avani carded 5-over 77 to finish the week in 73rd position with a total of 21-over par (75-76-81-77).

Lauren Coughlin secured her third LPGA title this week by winning the Aramco Championship. The 33-year-old had not won a title since winning her second title at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open back in 2024. Coughlin carded a final round of even par 72 to beat Leona Maguire and Nelly Korda to the title by five strokes. Coughlin finished the week with a score of 7-under par (67-69-73-72). Korda (68-74-69-75) and Maguire (70-71-74-71) finished the week with scores of 2-under par.

World number one Jeeno Thithikil carded 2-under 70 on the final day to move up 21 positions on the leaderboard to finish the week at T-17. Her total score for the week was 6-over par (72-74-78-70).

World number one Jeeno Thithikil carded 2-under 70 on the final day to move up 21 positions on the leaderboard to finish the week at T-17. Her total score for the week was 6-over par (72-74-78-70).

The Indian foursome led by Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs return to action on the Ladies European Tour (LET) after a three-week break at the Aramco Korea Championship. Diksha and Pranavi will be joined by Tvesa Malik and rookie Avani Prashanth. IANS

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