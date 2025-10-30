League Cup: Cardiff City edge past Wrexham; Fulham survive scare against Wycombe Wanderers

LONDON: Cardiff City upset Wrexham 2-1 to book a spot in the League Cup quarterfinals in the long-awaited renewal of one of Welsh football’s oldest rivalries, while Premier League side Fulham needed penalties to get past third-tier Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Will Fish struck the winner with his first goal for League One side Cardiff at the Racecourse Ground in the 71st minute, slotting in at the back post.

With an eye on Friday’s home game against Championship leader Coventry, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson made seven changes from the side that had started Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough. It proved costly as Cardiff was the better team throughout the match.

Cardiff was first on the scoresheet when Omari Kellyman’s shot was pushed away by Callum Burton, but Yousef Salech was there to slot home the rebound.

Wrexham drew level when Kieffer Moore headed home the equaliser from close range in the 52nd minute, seven minutes after he came on, but the home side could not hold off Cardiff.

The tie was the first meeting of the sides in 21 years, a rivalry fuelled by the animosity of Wales’ traditional north-south divide, with Wrexham in the north, and the capital Cardiff in the south.

The clubs have had contrasting fortunes, with Wrexham having climbed to the second tier from non-league football in three seasons under the ownership of Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Cardiff, however, was relegated to the third tier last season having played in the Premier League as recently as 2019.

Fulham, meanwhile, was given a scare at Adams Park by Wycombe, a team 44 places below it in England’s football pyramid.

Ex-Fulham man Cauley Woodrow scored in the fourth minute when he buried a shot from an angle inside the near post from 20 yards.

Eighteen-year-old Josh King equalised in the 48th minute with a clever flick into the net from Kevin’s corner, but neither team could break the deadlock, sending the game to penalties with the score level at 1-1.

Issa Diop smashed home the winning penalty to give Fulham a 5-4 victory in the shootout, with Fulham goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte saving three spot kicks.

Brentford thrashed fourth-tier Grimsby Town 5-0 with goals from Mathias Jensen, Keane Lewis-Potter, Reiss Nelson, Fabio Carvalho, from the penalty spot, and Nathan Collins.

There are five games on Wednesday to determine the other quarterfinalists, including holder Newcastle United at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Agencies

Also Read: Barcelona’s Pedri out for weeks with torn bicep injury