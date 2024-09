Lebanese Football Association (LFA) postpones all matches amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict

NEW DELHI: The Lebanese Football Association (LFA) has postponed all football matches in its affiliated tournaments after Israel struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, and Hezbollah targeted military facilities in northern Israel on Tuesday.

Lebanese authorities said 558 people were killed and 1,835 were wounded after overnight airstrikes, with tens of thousands fleeing to safety amid increased fears of a full-blown war.

“Due to the current situation in the country, the executive committee of the Lebanese Football Association has decided to postpone matches of all tournaments to a date to be determined later,” the LFA said on Tuesday. Agencies

Also Read: Lebanese Foreign Ministry slams Israel’s allegations of weapon smuggling into Gaza

Also Watch: