Lebanese Foreign Ministry slams Israel’s allegations of weapon smuggling into Gaza

Beirut: The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has expressed its “full solidarity” with Egypt and condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims about arms smuggling from Egypt into Gaza through the Philadelphi Corridor. The Ministry on Wednesday categorized these accusations as obstructive to mediation efforts and prolonging the crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also voiced “strong appreciation” for Egypt’s efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and its constructive role in negotiating a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

It praised Egypt’s “historical positions on supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, and stability” and its ongoing efforts to prevent a large-scale war in the region.

Netanyahu alleged on Monday that weapons were being smuggled to Hamas through the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border. Egypt rejected Israel’s claim on Tuesday, accusing the Israeli side of using the claim to justify its “aggressive and provocative” policies.

Additionally, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomed the British government’s decision to impose a partial ban on arms export to Israel, calling it “an important step towards strengthening international humanitarian law and human rights”.

The Ministry appreciated Britain’s move as a sign of its commitment to reducing escalation and supporting negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire to protect civilians from further violence. (IANS)

