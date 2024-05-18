Leeds reach Championship play-offs final with 4-0 win over Norwich

LONDON: Midfielder Ilia Gruev gave Leeds the lead in the seventh minute, scoring his first goal for the club, before Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter put the hosts 3-0 up at the break. Crysencio Summerville added the fourth in the second half.

The sides played out a goalless draw in the first leg on Sunday.

Southampton and West Bromwich Albion face each other on Friday in the second leg of the other semi-final, also following a 0-0 draw.

The final will be played on May 26 at Wembley. Agencies

Also Read: Portugal and Al-Nassr star striker Cristiano Ronaldo plays down retirement plans

Also Watch: